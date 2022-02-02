Charity launches campaign to recruit volunteers following record number of calls for help

THE Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has launched a national campaign seeking volunteers following a record number of calls for help in 2021.

Last year a total of just over 191,000 calls were made to the Society throughout the country.

This marked a 12% increase in calls on the previous year and the highest on record for the Society.

Speaking to The Echo last month, SVP south west regional coordinator Gerry Garvey said there was an unprecedented volume of calls in Cork over the Christmas period from families and individuals trying to make ends meet and that that he anticipated a “tsunami” of need in the coming months, with people under extreme pressure due to the increases in utility bills.

As the Society prepares for a full return to home visitations shortly, the national campaign for volunteers will primarily focus on over 900 visiting conferences (branches) throughout the country.

But volunteers are also being sought to help in shops, social housing as well as children and family services.

The theme of SVP’s recruitment campaign is ‘You know who you are - But we don’t’.

Launching the campaign, SVP National President Rose McGowan said the characteristics required of volunteers include “kindness, compassion, discretion, respect and being non-judgemental”.

“Volunteers are our greatest strength, they know the issues in their communities and can address immediate needs as well as helping families and individuals, young and old, move towards self-sufficiency and equal opportunity through friendship and support.

“Offering a little help at the right time can give people hope for the future. Volunteers sharing their time and skills can change lives forever,” she continued.

Ms McGowan said that training will be provided to volunteers and the time commitment, while variable, is usually three to five hours a week.

To apply to become an SVP volunteer, visit svp.ie/volunteer or call 01 884 8246 (ROI) or 028 912 41943 (NI).