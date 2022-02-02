Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Charity launches campaign to recruit volunteers following record number of calls for help

The charity received an unprecedented volume of calls in Cork over the Christmas period from families and individuals trying to make ends meet. 
Charity launches campaign to recruit volunteers following record number of calls for help

Pictured are SVP volunteers at the launch of the recruitment campaign from left David Gough, Ellen Whelan, Amy O’Neill and James O’Neill. Photo Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography 2022

Amy Nolan

THE Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has launched a national campaign seeking volunteers following a record number of calls for help in 2021.

Last year a total of just over 191,000 calls were made to the Society throughout the country.

This marked a 12% increase in calls on the previous year and the highest on record for the Society.

Speaking to The Echo last month, SVP south west regional coordinator Gerry Garvey said there was an unprecedented volume of calls in Cork over the Christmas period from families and individuals trying to make ends meet and that that he anticipated a “tsunami” of need in the coming months, with people under extreme pressure due to the increases in utility bills.

As the Society prepares for a full return to home visitations shortly, the national campaign for volunteers will primarily focus on over 900 visiting conferences (branches) throughout the country.

But volunteers are also being sought to help in shops, social housing as well as children and family services.

The theme of SVP’s recruitment campaign is ‘You know who you are - But we don’t’.

Launching the campaign, SVP National President Rose McGowan said the characteristics required of volunteers include “kindness, compassion, discretion, respect and being non-judgemental”.

“Volunteers are our greatest strength, they know the issues in their communities and can address immediate needs as well as helping families and individuals, young and old, move towards self-sufficiency and equal opportunity through friendship and support.

“Offering a little help at the right time can give people hope for the future. Volunteers sharing their time and skills can change lives forever,” she continued.

Ms McGowan said that training will be provided to volunteers and the time commitment, while variable, is usually three to five hours a week.

To apply to become an SVP volunteer, visit svp.ie/volunteer or call 01 884 8246 (ROI) or 028 912 41943 (NI).

Read More

Older people encouraged to join special Cork council

More in this section

Hospital surgery corridor Emergency Department at CUH 'exceptionally busy'
Joshua Allen must wait until April to find out if sentence is re-activated Joshua Allen must wait until April to find out if sentence is re-activated
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Cork park appears before court by video link Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Cork park appears before court by video link
charity
<p>In June, IFES Electrical Services Ltd lodged a planning application with the council seeking permission for the change of use of 58 MacCurtain Street. Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

Go-ahead for residential scheme at site of former Cork city Garda station

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more