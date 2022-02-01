Mixed reaction to Leaving Cert 2022 plans in Cork

THERE was a mixed reaction from principals and students in Cork today following confirmation from the Minister for Education Norma Foley that the traditional format of Leaving Cert exams will take place this year. The Minister also confirmed that Junior Cycle exams will also take place for the first time since 2019.
Leaving Cert students will sit a written exam this summer, with the Minister saying that the overall set of results in 2022 will be no lower than in 2021, ensuring that the class of 2022 will not be disadvantaged.
Ms Foley said the exams will have ‘considerable choice’ on the paper.
“There will now be a considerable choice on the paper and less content to be studied. The alterations on the exams extend into the oral, the practical, and coursework.”
The plans received a broad welcome from Cork principals who spoke to the Echo with Bandon Grammar school principal Ian Coombes saying the decision is the ‘fairest’ outcome for students.
There was a mixed reaction, too, from Leaving Cert students at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar, to the news that this year’s Leaving Cert exams will be held as exams only.
“I would have preferred the hybrid approach where you had the predicted grades, but also the option to sit the tests. This system works out less stressful as you can sit the test and get a good result, but you also have the backup of the predicted grades.”
The decision was met with criticism from opposition politicians.
However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended the decision and said an accredited grades system could not have been applied fairly because one out of four students did not do the Junior Certificate.
Meanwhile, Eamon Dennehy, president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), said the announcement gives clarity to students and teachers.