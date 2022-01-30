Cork girl, 8, impresses with application to fire service

A YOUNG Cork girl has been praised by Cork County Council’s fire service after she applied for a job with them.

Holly O’Mahony sent in a brilliant CV in response to the fire service’s recruitment campaign for retained firefighters in various towns throughout Co Cork.

The fire service said that, although Holly made a compelling case to become a firefighter, she was informed she was still a bit young to join — despite her efforts of adding her age (8) to her sister’s (10) to reach the age requirement.

It added:

“To soften the blow of not qualifying for interview, Holly received a tour of Bandon Fire Station, was presented with an honorary firefighter helmet, and a letter from CFO Seamus Coughlan.”

She also got to have “some fun with the fire hose” and was asked to consider reapplying when she’s finished school.