Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 16:46

Aldi given green light for extension plans to one of its Cork stores

The supermarket giant lodged the application with Cork City Council in November.
Aldi given green light for extension plans to one of its Cork stores

Aldi has been granted permission to extend and revamp its Douglas store located on the Douglas Road.Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Amy Nolan

Aldi has been granted permission to extend and revamp its Douglas store located on the Douglas Road.

The supermarket giant lodged the application with Cork City Council in November seeking permission to expand the store space by around 30 percent.

The store, which opened its doors last June, is located on the site of the former CinemaWorld building.

The development will consist of the change of use of existing internal ancillary retail storage space and lobby areas to retail floorspace, and a minor extension to facilitate the relocation of the existing entrance/exit lobbies, including associated alterations to the north-west and south-west elevations, resulting in an increase in the existing net retail floorspace from 1,000sqm to 1,286sqm.

The planning application also sought permission for a single-storey DRS (laundry) unit within the existing car park, resulting in a reduction of five car parking spaces.

In documentation submitted with the application, it stated that the proposed development would “not give rise to undue negative impacts” in the area.

“It is considered that the proposed development, which is not significant, and which is principally contained within the existing footprint of the existing Aldi store, is consistent with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the document stated, adding that the proposed increase in net retail floorspace “would be considered to make a positive contribution to the convenience retail offering in Douglas”.

Cork City Council has granted permission to the development with seven routine conditions attached.

Read More

Aldi submits plans to extend one of its Cork stores by 30%

More in this section

'He never complained about his diagnosis': Fundraiser to be held in memory of young West Cork farmer who died from brain cancer 'He never complained about his diagnosis': Fundraiser to be held in memory of young West Cork farmer who died from brain cancer
Temporary traffic management measures come into effect at Dunkettle in preparation for new flyover Temporary traffic management measures come into effect at Dunkettle in preparation for new flyover
Architect designing a commercial building New 165-bedroom hotel and office development planned for Cork suburb
planning
New charges brought against four men related to incident where shot was allegedly fired at Gardaí

New charges brought against four men related to incident where shot was allegedly fired at Gardaí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more