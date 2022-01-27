Aldi given green light for extension plans to one of its Cork stores

Aldi has been granted permission to extend and revamp its Douglas store located on the Douglas Road.

The supermarket giant lodged the application with Cork City Council in November seeking permission to expand the store space by around 30 percent.

The store, which opened its doors last June, is located on the site of the former CinemaWorld building.

The development will consist of the change of use of existing internal ancillary retail storage space and lobby areas to retail floorspace, and a minor extension to facilitate the relocation of the existing entrance/exit lobbies, including associated alterations to the north-west and south-west elevations, resulting in an increase in the existing net retail floorspace from 1,000sqm to 1,286sqm.

The planning application also sought permission for a single-storey DRS (laundry) unit within the existing car park, resulting in a reduction of five car parking spaces.

In documentation submitted with the application, it stated that the proposed development would “not give rise to undue negative impacts” in the area.

“It is considered that the proposed development, which is not significant, and which is principally contained within the existing footprint of the existing Aldi store, is consistent with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the document stated, adding that the proposed increase in net retail floorspace “would be considered to make a positive contribution to the convenience retail offering in Douglas”.

Cork City Council has granted permission to the development with seven routine conditions attached.