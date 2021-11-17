Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 10:09

Aldi submits plans to extend of one its Cork stores by 30%

The plans, if approved, would see half a million euro invested with the store space growing by 30% from 1,000 sq m to 1,303 sq m.
Aldi submits plans to extend of one its Cork stores by 30%

Aldi Store, Douglas, Cork. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Amy Nolan

Aldi Ireland has today lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission to extend and revamp its Douglas store located on Douglas Road.

The plans, if approved, would see half a million euro invested with the store space growing by 30% from 1,000 sq m to 1,303 sq m.

Opened in June 2021, the Douglas Road store recently celebrated a win at the National Grocery Awards with store manager Goren Kierse named Retail Manager of the Year for the Supermarket Mid-size category. 

The store is powered by 100% green electricity and features 52 solar panels located on the roof along with 86 free car parking spaces for customers, four bike parking spaces and two free-to-use electric vehicle charging points.

Aldi currently operates 24 stores in Cork and spent €68.5 million with its Cork producers in 2020. 

The company said it is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of locally produced Irish products available at its stores. 

At present, Aldi partners with 35 food and drink producers across the county.

Read More

Aldi store manager in Cork wins top award

More in this section

'It's knocking two very busy hours off': Cork businesses react to latest Covid-19 restriction announcements 'It's knocking two very busy hours off': Cork businesses react to latest Covid-19 restriction announcements
Hospital surgery corridor Cork hospitals 'exceptionally busy' as number of Covid-19 cases in Cork continue to rise
Cork City set for Glow with Christmas lights ready to go Cork City set for Glow with Christmas lights ready to go
planning
Works to commence to replace problematic water mains in west Cork

Works to commence to replace problematic water mains in west Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more