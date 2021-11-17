Aldi submits plans to extend of one its Cork stores by 30%

Aldi Ireland has today lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission to extend and revamp its Douglas store located on Douglas Road.

The plans, if approved, would see half a million euro invested with the store space growing by 30% from 1,000 sq m to 1,303 sq m.

Opened in June 2021, the Douglas Road store recently celebrated a win at the National Grocery Awards with store manager Goren Kierse named Retail Manager of the Year for the Supermarket Mid-size category.

The store is powered by 100% green electricity and features 52 solar panels located on the roof along with 86 free car parking spaces for customers, four bike parking spaces and two free-to-use electric vehicle charging points.

Aldi currently operates 24 stores in Cork and spent €68.5 million with its Cork producers in 2020.

The company said it is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of locally produced Irish products available at its stores.

At present, Aldi partners with 35 food and drink producers across the county.