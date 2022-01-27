'He never complained about his diagnosis': Fundraiser to be held in memory of young West Cork farmer who died from brain cancer

The wife of a passionate West Cork farmer, who sadly lost his life to an aggressive form of brain cancer, is organising a farming fundraiser at Bandon Mart in his memory.

All proceeds of the fundraiser on Easter Monday will be donated to Breakthrough Cancer Research which will invest the funds in brain cancer research.

Denis Canniffe from Bandon was just 37 years and recently married when he passed away in October 2021 after receiving a diagnosis of Glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, 16 months earlier. He is one of the 200 people in Ireland diagnosed with Glioblastoma every year.

His wife Kate Canniffe, said: “In June 2020 Denis, who was a strong 6’6” fit man, complained of having a really bad headache. A few days later, he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. It was such a shock.

“We went from clinic to clinic searching for answers and as we knocked on doors asking to get access to clinical trials, we were shocked to learn that only a tiny percentage of research funding currently goes to Glioblastoma despite it being one of the most aggressive cancers.

“Denis being Denis, continued to help out on his family farm, which he loved, whenever he could. Even the day after brain surgery, I heard him down milking the cows and just couldn’t believe it. We also began to lay the foundations for our house, as we remained so hopeful for the future.

“Denis was an incredibly positive man and he never complained about his diagnosis. To the very end, we tried everything that was possible, but unfortunately, there are not enough advances in brain cancer research yet.

“I’m thankful that it happened swiftly in the end and Denis never had to be told that there is no more hope. More investment needs to be put into new brain cancer treatments so that no one else has to go through this in the future.”

The Denis Canniffe Memorial Fundraiser will be held at Bandon Mart on Easter Monday, April 18 at 3pm.

In the months since Denis’ passing, Kate decided to do something positive to help others, in his memory and settled on the idea of a ‘Mart Sale’ with all proceeds going to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

“Farming was everything to Denis and throughout his diagnosis he found comfort in its routine and strong sense of community. I hope this is a fitting way to remember him while giving something back,” she said.

Anyone that would like to donate an animal to the fundraising sale please contact Bandon Mart on 0238841151 in advance of the closing date Tuesday, April 12 and those who would like to make a financial contribution to the fundraiser can do so via idonate.ie/deniscanniffemartday