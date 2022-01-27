Patients turning to drug dealers to source cannabis for pain relief, claim Cork GPs

Just months after the Department of Health approved a limited number of patients to access medicinal cannabis by prescription from a consultant, Dr John Sheehan said he is treating patients who had sourced the drug from dealers to ease their pain.
“People having to resort to backstreet deals because their symptoms are so bad is sending out a signal that we are failing patients,” he said.
Dr Sheehan, of Blackpool Bridge Surgery, said access to cannabis via the HSE is limited and needs to be taken “out of the shadows”.
“There are a few things we can do as a society to destigmatise cannabis including broadening the indications to make it more accessible for people,” he said.
Bantry-based GP, Dr Paul O’Sullivan said he felt it would be inappropriate for patients to be able to access cannabis through their GP alone.