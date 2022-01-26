Man fined for tirade of verbal abuse against garda in Cork town

A young man launched a tirade of verbal abuse against a garda in Carrigaline and now he has been convicted and fined for his behaviour.

30-year-old Karl Ryan of Fleetwood, Upper Kilmoney Road, Carrigaline, was fined €200 by Judge Alec Gabbett for refusing to leave the scene of the incident when directed by Detective Garda Ian Breen.

Charges of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening or abusive conduct were taken into consideration.

Sgt John Kelleher said the defendant kept telling Det Garda Breen to fight him and he was abusive throughout the incident.

Judge Alec Gabbett said, “The drink does not suit him.” Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke said, “It appears that way.”

Mr Burke said the incident dated back to March 23 2020.

He said the 30-year-old was presently doing a course to get back into employment.