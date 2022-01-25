Irish Water to commence next stage of €1.2m South Docks Network Extension and Upgrade Project

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 10:56

The €1.2m investment in the project will deliver increased water supply capacity to the South Docks, an area earmarked for major development. 
Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, is set to commence the next stage of the Cork South Docks Network Extension and Upgrade Project, following the successful completion of works on Anglesea Street in late 2021.

IRISH Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, is set to commence the next stage of the Cork South Docks Network Extension and Upgrade Project, following the successful completion of works on Anglesea Street in late 2021.

The €1.2m investment in the project will deliver increased water supply capacity to the South Docks, an area earmarked for major development. 

This stage of the Cork South Docks Network Extension and Upgrade Project involves the construction of approximately 2.2km of new and upgraded watermains. 

The work, being carried out by Ward and Burke Limited on behalf of Irish Water, is split into seven distinct phases.

Irish Water said the project is due to commence later this month with phase one - centering on works carried out along the west side of Victoria Road - expected to take approximately three weeks.

The entire seven phases of this second round of works are expected to be complete in late summer 2022.

"Phase two of the South Docks network extension will deliver increased capacity to the South Docks area which has been earmarked for future development," Paul Moroney, Programme Manager with Irish Water explained.

"In tandem with these benefits, it will also deliver efficiencies by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future. 

"The entire project is another vital step in strengthening the water network; which will provide a more resilient water supply and support social and economic growth in Cork city."

Mr Moroney said Irish Water will work with the local community to ensure as little disruption as is possible is experienced while the project is delivered. 

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. 

Irish Water said traffic management may be in place during this time by way of a stop-go system and flagman operations but that local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

David Joyce, Director of Roads and Environment Operations in Cork City Council, welcomed Irish Water’s investment in the city water infrastructure. 

"Building a resilient water network with the capacity to serve the ambitious development plans for the South Docks area is of vital importance to the city. 

"The South Docklands area represents an area of 146ha of brownfield lands adjacent to the city centre with the potential to be an exemplar for sustainable urban living and the 15-minute city concept," he said. 

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

