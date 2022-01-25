Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 07:00

Rise in sex assault cases reported to gardaí in Cork

The figures for the calendar year were revealed at a Joint Policing committee meeting yesterday by West Cork Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan
Garda Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan addressing the Cork County Joint Policing Committee.

John Bohane

CASES of sexual assault (not aggravated) increased across the three garda districts in Cork last year, compared to the figures for 2020.

The figures for the calendar year were revealed at a Joint Policing committee meeting yesterday by West Cork Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan.

The cases of sexual assault (not aggravated) rose by 21 in Cork City in contrast to the 2020 figures as they moved from 90 in 2020 to 111 in 2021.

In Cork North, the cases went from 28 to 52, an increase of 24; while in West Cork, cases rose by four from 37 in 2020 to 41 in 2021.

While rape reports dropped in North Cork, both West Cork and Cork City saw an increase in cases reported to gardaí.

From January to December 2020, there were 44 rape incidents in Cork City, while 46 rapes were reported for the same period last year, an increase of two.

In Cork North, there were 28 rape cases from January to December in 2020, while there were 20 from January to December 2021, a decrease of eight.

However, in Cork West, there was a significant rise in the number of rape cases reported, with 15 reported throughout 2020 and 25 in 2021 for the same period of time.

Chief Supt Cadogan also outlined the figures for domestic abuse in 2021 which showed a significant increase in two of the three garda districts. Cork North recorded a substantial increase of 14% when compared to the previous year, while Cork West recorded a jump of 9% in cases reported last year.

Cork City recorded a 1% decrease in comparison to the number of domestic abuse cases reported in the district for 2020.

