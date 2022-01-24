Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 11:45

70 patients waiting on trolleys in Cork's hospitals

As of this morning, 43 people were waiting on trolleys in CUH's Emergency Department and 25 were waiting in the Mercy University Hospital
In total, 371 were waiting on trolleys in Ireland's emergency departments this morning. Picture: Sam Boal/ RollingNews.ie

Martha Brennan

Around 70 people are waiting on trolleys in Cork’s hospitals today, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

As of this morning, 43 people were waiting on trolleys in Cork University Hospital’s Emergency Department, while 25 people were waiting in the Mercy University Hospital’s ED.

A further two patients were waiting for beds in Bantry University Hospital’s wards.

The INMO has called for all non-emergency activity to be curtailed in acute hospitals.
In total, 471 admitted patients were waiting on trolleys in Ireland this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch data.

Of those patients, 371 were waiting in emergency departments.

On Friday, the INMO called for all non-emergency activity to be curtailed in acute hospitals as trolley figures continued to rise.

“Day after day we are seeing over double the amount of patients on trolleys compared to the same day in 2021,” said INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“Covid is still very much working its way through our hospitals and healthcare settings.”

