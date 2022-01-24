Supermarket in Cork suburb to be rebuilt

BISHOPSTOWN Shopping Centre, Curraheen Road, is to be redeveloped after Cork City Council granted conditional planning permission to Better Value Unlimited Company.

The proposal will see the existing supermarket and adjoining retail units demolished to construct a larger supermarket with a cafe, complete with outdoor seating.

Selling alcohol is also specified as a function of the supermarket.

The proposed development provides for car parking, bicycle parking, the provision of footpaths and upgrades to existing footpaths and accesses.

Planning has been granted on a conditional basis, with 20 specified conditions attached to the permission.