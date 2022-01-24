Supermarket in Cork suburb to be rebuilt

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 11:14Supermarket in Cork suburb to be rebuiltThe proposal will see the existing supermarket and adjoining retail units demolished to construct a larger supermarket with a cafe, complete with outdoor seating. BISHOPSTOWN Shopping Centre, Curraheen Road, is to be redeveloped after Cork City Council granted conditional planning permission to Better Value Unlimited Company. Roisin BurkeBISHOPSTOWN Shopping Centre, Curraheen Road, is to be redeveloped after Cork City Council granted conditional planning permission to Better Value Unlimited Company.The proposal will see the existing supermarket and adjoining retail units demolished to construct a larger supermarket with a cafe, complete with outdoor seating.Selling alcohol is also specified as a function of the supermarket.The proposed development provides for car parking, bicycle parking, the provision of footpaths and upgrades to existing footpaths and accesses.Planning has been granted on a conditional basis, with 20 specified conditions attached to the permission.Read MoreNew multi-purpose sports facility granted planning in Cork commuter town More in this section 'West Cork has been buzzing': Shops where winning Euromillions tickets were sold revealed Gardaí respond to more than 48,000 domestic abuse incidents in 2021 Craic on: Cork pubs happy to be back cork developmentplanningFive men arrested in Bandon as part of operation targeting organised crime group set to appear in courtREAD NOW