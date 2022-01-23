Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 17:38

New multi-purpose sports facility granted planning in Cork commuter town

The joint venture, between the Carrigaline Rugby Football Club (RFC) and Carrigaline Athletics Club (AC), will be situated at Kilnagleary. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Roisin Burke

A new multipurpose sports facility has been granted planning permission in Carrigaline.

The joint venture, between the Carrigaline Rugby Football Club (RFC) and Carrigaline Athletics Club (AC), will be situated at Kilnagleary.

Three pitches and a 400m looped running track are to be included in the approved design along with a two-storey clubhouse.

The clubhouse is to have a viewing terrace and four changing rooms with showers and toilet facilities, along with office, meeting rooms, medical room, function room and weights room.

Two car parks are proposed with 170 spaces along with six coach/bus spots.

The entire site is approximately 6.27 hectares Cork County Council granted conditional permission with 40 conditions and provided no appeal is made to An Bord Pleanála within the statutory time allowed.

