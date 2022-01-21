Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 20:11

Appeal lodged against planning refusal for 65 apartments in Douglas

Sirio Investment Management Ltd had sought permission to construct 65 apartments, 45 of which would have been build-to-rent, as well as four commercial units for retail use at East Douglas Street and East Douglas Village.
Appeal lodged against planning refusal for 65 apartments in Douglas

In documentation submitted with the application back in October, it stated that the subject site contains a former Permanent TSB located to the north-east of the site and a former Bank of Ireland branch to the south west.

Amy Nolan

DEVELOPERS behind a residential scheme proposed for the heart of Douglas Village have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála challenging Cork City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the development.

In addition, the developers have requested that an oral hearing take place “to allow the merits of the proposed development to be considered in further detail”.

Sirio Investment Management Ltd had sought permission to construct 65 apartments, 45 of which would have been build-to-rent, as well as four commercial units for retail use at East Douglas Street and East Douglas Village.

The apartments were to be spread across three blocks, with 20 apartments in a four to six-storey block, 15 apartments in a six-storey block, and 30 apartments in an eight to 10 storey block.

The proposed development would first have involved the demolition of two existing on-site buildings and associated structures.

In documentation submitted with the application back in October, it stated that the subject site contains a former Permanent TSB located to the north-east of the site and a former Bank of Ireland branch to the south west.

“Both buildings have been closed for several years and the rear of the site is in a derelict condition. The redevelopment of this site offers the opportunity to bring additional active commercial and residential uses into Douglas town centre,” it stated.

However, Cork City Council refused planning permission for the proposed development on the basis that it would be “out of character with the pattern of existing development and would be visually obtrusive within the Douglas village streetscape and the Church Street Architectural Conservation Area”.

In its reasoning, the council also noted that the application did not meet objectives set out in the Ballincollig/Carrigaline Municipal District Local Area Plan of 2017.

Appealed

Sirio Investment Management Ltd has now appealed this decision.

In the appeal report, it states that the applicant’s initial intention for the site was to provide a higher density development with around 130 residential units incorporating a taller building but, following pre-application consultation through the strategic housing development (SHD) process and with the benefit of views expressed by Cork City Council and An Bord Pleanála, “the applicant and the professional design team decided to significantly reduce the scale of the proposed development and reduce the height of the tall building to 10 storeys”.

The report continued: 

“In the assessment of the planning application, the majority of the technical reports from Cork City Council Departments had no objection in principle to the development and multiple observations received were overwhelmingly in support of the development and emphasised the need for new residential units to address the current crisis in housing supply."

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the case by mid-May.

Read More

Appeals lodged over grant of permission for 100-bed nursing home in Cork city suburb

More in this section

Emergency services at scene of an assault in Cork city centre  Emergency services at scene of an assault in Cork city centre 
Teenager pays compensation following criminal damage to AED device in Blarney Teenager pays compensation following criminal damage to AED device in Blarney
'It's great to have hope again': Cork ready to be rid of Covid restrictions 'It's great to have hope again': Cork ready to be rid of Covid restrictions
planningcork development
<p>Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that almost all Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted. Picture: iStock</p>

'Today is a good day': Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from 6am

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more