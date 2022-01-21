'Today is a good day': Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from 6am

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that almost all Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted.

From tomorrow morning at 6am, social distancing is no longer required and there are no limits on any events - indoor or outdoor.

Hospitality can stay open to normal closing times and covid passes will not be needed. There will be no limits on household visits.

Mask wearing will still be required in some instances. Covid passes will be needed for international travel.

Those with symptoms of Covid-19 will still be asked to isolate for testing.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, said: “After a nightmare 22 months this is the news our members have been waiting for. The removal of all restrictions this weekend is the green light for pubs to get back to doing what they do best and I know for a fact they can’t wait.

“Across Ireland there are 7,000 pubs employing 50,000 staff so the benefits of reopening will be felt everywhere. Overnight, we are saying goodbye to vaccine passes, mandatory table service, contact details, six per table, sitting at all times, 1-metre social distancing, no pool or darts and the ban on using bar counters.

"It really is remarkable to see it all coming to an end."

The Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO Adrian Cummins has described the announcement made by Government this evening to lift restrictions on Hospitality as a day of liberation for the Sector, "businesses are breathing a sigh of relief after 2 years of lockdowns and restricted trading and are excited to trade once again."

He continued, "Staff and customer safety will continue to be paramount for the sector. The Association also welcomes comments by Government that current supports will have no cliff edge. Hospitality businesses welcome the reopening of their doors without restrictions but know that it will take some time to trade out of this and small hospitality businesses country wide have built up debt over the past 2 years – supports will be vital."

Fáilte Ireland welcomes this evening’s announcement by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the significant lifting of restrictions for the tourism and hospitality sector.

Responding to this evening’s Government announcement, Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, said: “The easing of restrictions announced by the Government this evening is a hugely positive step forward and provides much needed hope that in 2022 we will see the beginning of the recovery for our tourism sector.

"Our priority at Fáilte Ireland throughout this pandemic has been on supporting the survival of tourism businesses and driving the recovery of the sector. Our focus remains steadfast and we have extensive work plans this year to help rebuild tourism and deliver a strong recovery in partnership with the tourism industry and Government.”