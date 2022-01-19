Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 19:31

Man to appear in court tonight charged with fatal assault of Ashling Murphy

Floral tributes laid at the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where primary school teacher Ashling Murphy was found dead after going for a run on Wednesday afternoon.

Echo reporter

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy last Wednesday have charged a man in his 30s.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this evening.

In a statement An Garda Síochána said:

"Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy on Wednesday 12th January 2022 have charged the man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested yesterday, Tuesday 18th January 2022.

"He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this evening, Wednesday 19th January 2022 at 8.15pm.

"The second male arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 has been released without charge from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions."

Second man arrested in connection with investigation into murder of Ashling Murphy

