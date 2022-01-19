Second man arrested in connection with investigation into murder of Ashling Murphy

Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with their investigation into murder of Ashling Murphy.

The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday.

Large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held on Tuesday.

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy said today that they continue to question a male in his 30s who was arrested yesterday, on suspicion of murder.

The man's detention at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 continues this afternoon.

In a statement, they said a second male had also been arrested.

“An Garda Síochána have arrested a second male (30s) in connection with this investigation. This male is detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended, being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”