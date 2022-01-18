'The actions of some eejit who has nothing whatsoever to do with us': Cork GAA club blasts video circulating online

A spokesperson for Brian Dillons GAA Club has condemned unequivocally a racist video purporting to be connected to the club, saying the person who made the recording has no connection whatsoever with Brian Dillons.

The video, which was circulated online, features a man wearing black make-up on his face and making mocking reference to the recent donation by Brian Dillons of jerseys, bibs and balls to school-children in Mombasa.

The club had posted a statement on its Facebook page over the weekend, stating: “Brian Dillons were made aware of a distasteful video that has been doing the rounds, in which our good club name and the name of one of our members was mentioned.

“Brian Dillons would like to distance ourselves from this and make abundantly clear that the club, or any of its members, were not involved in this pathetic video,” the club said.

“Brian Dillons prides itself on its community work and it's a pity that our recent involvement with an African-based charity has been sullied by such a disgusting act.”

Speaking to The Echo, Eoin Keane, public relations officer with Brian Dillons, said the club had been disappointed that the video was still circulating online, with false stories insinuating that the man in the video was in some way connected with the club.

“He has absolutely no connection with Brian Dillons, and he never played with Brian Dillons, and he has nothing to do with Brian Dillons,” Mr Keane said.

“You only have to come up to the Tank Field on a Saturday morning and you’ll see that we are a welcoming club for absolutely everybody in the community, regardless of race or creed, and this sort of stupidity is not what we’re about as a club.”

Mr Keane said everyone in Brian Dillons would condemn such racist behaviour in the strongest possible terms, describing it as “the actions of some eejit who has nothing whatsoever to do with us.” Founded in 1910, Brian Dillions is one of the oldest GAA clubs in Cork City.

Originally located in Dillon’s Cross, the club is currently based at the Tank Field in Montenotte, and has playing pitches at Lisahorna, in Whites Cross. The club caters for boys and girls of all ages, in hurling, football and camogie.