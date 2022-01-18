Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 11:42

Cork man took off at high speed when gardaí tried to search his car 

“Ultimately, he was stopped by the armed support unit.”
The man got a five-month jail term for driving without insurance or a licence on the occasion and he also got a seven-year driving ban.

Liam Heylin

Gardaí were about to search a 29-year-old in a Ford Focus parked at Eagle Valley in Wilton when he took off at high speed.

Sergeant John Kelleher described the incident at Cork Circuit Appeals Court in a case taken by Colm Folan.

It occurred on November 20 2020 at Eagle Valley as officers informed the driver that they were going to search him for suspected drug possession.

“Ultimately, he was stopped by the armed support unit,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

Appeal of jail term 

Colm Folan, with an address at Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork, got a five-month jail term for driving without insurance or a licence on the occasion and he also got a seven-year driving ban at Cork District Court. He was not convicted in relation to any drugs offence.

Nikki O’Sullivan, barrister, said at the appeal of the jail term at Cork Circuit Appeals Court, “He is asking the court to suspend the sentence or let him do a community service order.” 

However, Judge Helen Boyle said that looking at the appellant’s previous convictions it was evident that he had been getting a conviction for driving without insurance every two years approximately and consequent disqualifications.

“And his behaviour on the day in question was certainly such that it warranted a prison sentence. 

"I affirm the order of the district court,” Judge Boyle said.

Ms O’Sullivan BL then asked the judge if she would put a stay on the imprisonment warrant to allow the appellant to put certain matters in order before going into custody. The judge agreed to do so until January 25 when the custodial sentence will come into effect.

