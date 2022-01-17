Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 16:20

Work progressing on refurbishment project at Haulbowline 

The Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney visited the naval base today to see the progress on the works. 
The Block 8 and Spencer Jetty project and the future planned refurbishment of Block 9 for commencement in early 2023 provides for an investment of over €12.5m in capital works for the naval service. Picture Denis Minihane.

Work is progressing on a refurbishment project at Haulbowline Naval Base which aims to bring a listed building, dating from 1822, back into use as accommodation.

The Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney visited Haulbowline Naval Base on Monday to see firsthand the progress on the Block 8 Accommodation Block refurbishment as well as upgrade and repair works to Spencer Jetty.

The Minister was accompanied by Secretary General Jacqui McCrum, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, and members of the Representative Associations, PDFORRA and RACO.

Works are well advanced at both sites with the jetty works due for completion in the coming weeks and Block 8 scheduled for handover in May.
Haulbowline Block 8 is a four story stone faced building dating from approx. 1822, enjoying ‘listed’ status on the Cork County Council Record of Protected Structures (RPS) and located prominently opposite Cobh.

The ongoing project involves the refurbishment of the structure, renewal of all mechanical and electrical services and alterations required to make it suitable to accommodate 70 living-in naval service personnel in compliance with the Defence Forces’ accommodation standards and in a manner complying with heritage considerations following consultations with the Local Authority.

Upgrade works ongoing to Spencer Jetty will stabilise the currently unusable jetty structure and protect the sea entrance to the dockyard and basin. The upgraded facility will also provide the naval service with an additional berthage.

The Block 8 and Spencer Jetty project and the future planned refurbishment of Block 9 for commencement in early 2023 provides for an investment of over €12.5m in capital works for the naval service

Speaking during the visit yesterday, Minister Coveney said: “the refurbishment and upgrading of both Block 8 and Spencer Jetty are being undertaken as part of the five year Defence Forces Infrastructure Development Plan. The investment is part of a suite of investments we are making in our Defence Forces built infrastructure, to ensure that our Defence Forces are enabled to contribute fully to their assigned roles.”

