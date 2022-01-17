Fatal Cork crash the subject of new television show 

A fatal Cork crash is the subject of the first episode of a new television series starting tomorrow night.

The true life series ‘Crash Scene Investigates’, on Virgin Media One, tells the real-life stories of Irish car crashes, how they happened and the long term impact they caused on the victims themselves as well as the families.

"Contributions from bereaved families, first-responders, Gardaí and forensic investigators bring the story of the crash to life and dramatisation of the events around the crash show how everyday life can be upturned in a moment," a Virgin Media spokesperson said.

"The first episode features the horrific crash in Cork in 2009 when two couples were heading to the airport. A drunk driver collided with the foursome. Both men in the car were killed, both women suffer the consequences to this day."

Crash Scene Investigates speaks to the two survivors of the crash, as well as several who attended the scene.

‘Crash Scene Investigates’ starts Tuesday night from 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.