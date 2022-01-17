Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 12:10

Fatal Cork crash the subject of new television show 

The true life series ‘Crash Scene Investigates’ tells the real-life stories of Irish car crashes. 
Fatal Cork crash the subject of new television show 

Crash Scene Investigates speaks several people who attended the scene. Mark Sinclair of the Cork County Fire Service.

A fatal Cork crash is the subject of the first episode of a new television series starting tomorrow night. 

The true life series ‘Crash Scene Investigates’, on Virgin Media One, tells the real-life stories of Irish car crashes, how they happened and the long term impact they caused on the victims themselves as well as the families.

"Contributions from bereaved families, first-responders, Gardaí and forensic investigators bring the story of the crash to life and dramatisation of the events around the crash show how everyday life can be upturned in a moment," a Virgin Media spokesperson said.

"The first episode features the horrific crash in Cork in 2009 when two couples were heading to the airport. A drunk driver collided with the foursome. Both men in the car were killed, both women suffer the consequences to this day." 

Crash Scene Investigates speaks to the two survivors of the crash, as well as several who attended the scene.

‘Crash Scene Investigates’ starts Tuesday night from 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

More in this section

People across Cork encouraged to take on 300,000 steps challenge  People across Cork encouraged to take on 300,000 steps challenge 
Garda stock Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Cork; man in critical condition
Defence Forces sex abuse claims Coveney orders investigation into department lockdown gathering
televisioncork roads
Royal mail: Cork hotel team get 'welcome boost' with surprise delivery 

Royal mail: Cork hotel team get 'welcome boost' with surprise delivery 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more