Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 08:24

Texaco Art Competition: Search is on for talented young artists

Last year 10 students from Cork won prizes in the competition. 
A prizewinning artwork by Cork student Becca Evans, from Regina Mundi Girls’ Secondary School, Ballinlough.

Echo reporter

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun. 

Last year 10 students from Cork won prizes in the competition, which is now in its 68th year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

Prizewinning artwork by Cork student Becca Evans, from Regina Mundi Girls’ secondary school, Ballinlough, and Isabella Croce from Cloghroe National School, Blarney, were chosen to illustrate the 2022 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar.

A prizewinning artwork by 10-year old Cork student Isabella Croce from Cloghroe National School, Blarney. 
The closing date for entries is Monday February 28. Judging will take place in April with winners to be announced in May.

"We hope that we will see outstanding creativity and talent reflected in the finest and widest choice of entries that we receive," organisers said.

Application forms and full details on how to enter can be found at www.texacochildrensart.com

cork artscork schools
