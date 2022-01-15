Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 11:29

‘A powerful display of solidarity: Crowds gathered at Cork’s Atlantic Pond in memory of Ashling Murphy

In what has been described as a “powerful display of solidarity”, friends, families, individuals and partners gathered at Páirc Uí Chaoimh before a walk commenced around the Marina.
The large crowd at the walk and vigil for Ashling Murphy at the Atlantic pond, Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Amy Nolan

People in their droves gathered at Cork’s Atlantic Pond this morning to join a memorial walk in remembrance of the late Ashling Murphy.

It was just one of many events arranged in Cork and across the country to pay tribute to the young teacher and to highlight the devastation caused by violence against women in Ireland.

Lighting candles at the walk and vigil for Ashling Murphy at the Atlantic pond, Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Lighting candles at the walk and vigil for Ashling Murphy at the Atlantic pond, Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A small area on the grass by the pond was set up and many lit candles or laid flowers to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy.

Ms Murphy (23) was fatally attacked while out running beside the Grand Canal at Cappincur in Offaly, on Wednesday afternoon.

A 40-year-old man who had been arrested and detained in connection with the fatal assault was released from garda custody on Thursday night and declared no longer to be a suspect in the case.

In a statement yesterday evening, Gardaí said “significant progress” has been made in the investigation to date but added that specific details could not be confirmed for operational reasons.

Both Cork City Council and Cork County Council have opened online books of condolences to allow anyone who would like to pay their respects and express solidarity with the young teacher and her family and friends, to do so.

At 2pm today, a standout outside Brown Thomas on Patrick Street will also take place in solidarity with Ashling Murphy and her loved ones.

