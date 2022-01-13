Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 15:45

'Your heart would go out to her family and pupils': Cork book of condolences to be opened for Ashling Murphy

Ashling Murphy (23), a primary school teacher in Tullamore, was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur.
The Lord Mayor of Cork, in conjunction with the deputy Lord Mayor and chair of Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus, will tomorrow open an online book of condolences for the late Ashling Murphy.

Amy Nolan

Ashling Murphy (23), a primary school teacher in Tullamore, was killed yesterday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, said the untimely death of Ashling Murphy is “utterly tragic” and extended his condolences to all who knew her.

“Your heart would absolutely go out to her family, her friends, her pupils, and the community.

“As Lord Mayor, on behalf of the people of Cork, I will open a book of condolences jointly with the deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Mary Rose Desmond, chair of Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus, as a sign of solidarity to the people of Tullamore in Offaly and also to Ashling’s family.” 

Cllr Mary Rose Desmond also expressed her sympathies to Ashling’s family, her friends, her students and the people of Tullamore.

She described the killing of Ashling Murphy as a “horrific crime against humanity”.

“She was a young woman at the start of her life, with opportunities and her career - the world should have been her oyster.

“It’s awful. It really is very, very sad.” 

The online book of condolences will open tomorrow and all are welcome to offer their condolences on www.corkcity.ie

'Everyone is in bits': Tullamore in shock after killing of Ashling Murphy 

