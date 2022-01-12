Fears N25 delay could have implications for several projects in Cork

In recent days it emerged that a planned upgrade of the main road between Carrigtwohill and Midleton had been put on hold.
According to the Irish Examiner, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed work on the project cannot proceed as it hasn’t got the funding from Government.
Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy said the decision could be damaging to investment potential and business confidence.
“Decisions such as this display a lack of joined-up thinking and have significant knock-on implications on investment, housing development, job growth, and business confidence,” he said.
“The significant multinational and indigenous businesses operating and investing on this corridor, whether in the metropolitan area or wider South East, will take a dim view of this delay, which appears to be at odds with the goals of Ireland 2040. The government needs to reverse this decision as a matter of urgency."
Implications for other projects