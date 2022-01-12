Fears N25 delay could have implications for several projects in Cork

THERE are fears that a decision to suspend plans for a major upgrade of the N25 between Carrigtwohill and Midleton could have significant implications for the area and the wider region.

In recent days it emerged that a planned upgrade of the main road between Carrigtwohill and Midleton had been put on hold.

According to the Irish Examiner, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed work on the project cannot proceed as it hasn’t got the funding from Government.

Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy said the decision could be damaging to investment potential and business confidence.

“Decisions such as this display a lack of joined-up thinking and have significant knock-on implications on investment, housing development, job growth, and business confidence,” he said.

“The significant multinational and indigenous businesses operating and investing on this corridor, whether in the metropolitan area or wider South East, will take a dim view of this delay, which appears to be at odds with the goals of Ireland 2040. The government needs to reverse this decision as a matter of urgency."

Implications for other projects

Cork East Fine Gael TD David Stanton said the news has implications for several projects in the locality.

“I am very worried about the future of both the Midleton and Carrigtwohill masterplans as they are dependent on the N25 being upgraded. The future of the Midleton Water Rock housing development is of particular concern. This envisages the provision of over 2,500 badly- needed housing units over the next number of years.

“The Government has made €5.5m available towards the improvement of local roads and junctions in addition to the development of a services corridor link road, access roads, and surface water drainage in order to facilitate this delivery of housing.

“Without the planned N25 upgrade it is hard to see how the increased population will be accommodated. The IDA-owned site at Ballyadam just east of Carrigtwohill would also be significantly impacted by any delay to the proposed N25 upgrade,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor and Labour TD Sean Sherlock were also critical of the decision. Mr O’Connor said he felt the senior management in Transport Infrastructure Ireland have a lot to answer for while Mr Sherlock said clarity is needed on the issue.

'A shock to the system'

The chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said at a full meeting of the county council on Monday the decision was a shock to the system.

“We are developing Dunkettle. There is €60m available to advance that. There is €13m allocated to the road to Ringaskiddy but none to this which is a shock to the system. We are keen to get a deeper understanding of the decision by TII and the Government,” he said.

Cork county councillors unanimously agreed to write to the Department of Transport and to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) seeking a reversal of their decision.