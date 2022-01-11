Green energy venture opens new Cork office

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin yesterday officially opened the new Cork office of a project which plans to generate enough green energy to power 2.6m homes.

The Ireland Offshore Wind Joint Venture is a company which involves DP Energy, one of Ireland’s leading developers of renewable energy projects, and global energy leader Iberdrola.

The 1,300sq ft, state-of-the-art facility at 1 Horgan’s Quay on Waterfront Sq in Cork City was officially unveiled by Mr Martin, who said it was a tremendously exciting time for DP Energy and for the region of Cork.

“Renewable energy will play a significant role across the island’s future as we look to prosper and grow in a truly sustainable manner, and I look forward to seeing DP Energy’s progress at home and abroad as we look to work together for a green future for the entire nation,” said Mr Martin.

This is DP Energy’s second office in Cork, with its global headquarters based in Buttevant.

The company’s Irish offshore team currently consists of 17 people based in Cork, and the company has plans to expand its team throughout the various stages of its project’s development.

Welcoming the Taoiseach to its new office, DP Energy CEO Simon De Pietro said DP Energy had for many years carried out renewable energy developments in wind, solar, and ocean energy globally from its headquarters in Buttevant.

“This new office is a significant milestone in our aim to complete offshore wind projects in the seas around Ireland alongside our joint venture partners Iberdrola,” said Mr De Pietro.

“We have built up a significant amount of global expertise in renewable energy over the past 30 years, and we are delighted to be in a position to bring this to Ireland to help the country achieve its climate action goals and support the battle against climate change,” he said.

DP Energy and Iberdrola have submitted investigative foreshore licence applications for three offshore wind projects around the Irish coast, among them the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park, which will float off the coast of Cork and Waterford.

Once operational, it is planned that the three offshore wind projects will generate enough green energy to power the equivalent of 2.6m Irish homes.

Delivery of these schemes, hoped to be operational between 2028 and 2030, would significantly contribute to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan target of 80% renewable electricity by 2030.