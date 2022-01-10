'Business has been decimated:' Cork city publican highlights impact of 8pm closing time

“Batten down the hatches” is the current mantra of Cork publican Paul Montgomery who has said 70 - 80% of his business has been “decimated” by the 8pm hospitality closing time due to the ongoing public health restrictions.

Mr Mongomery, who runs four Cork City establishments, has closed two and is running two at reduced hours.

The publican who runs Atlas on Marlboro St, Kings and Clancy’s on Princes Street and Conway’s Yard on Oliver Plunkett Street, said he was happy to try and stay open and trade in Clancy’s and Conway's Yard, but said things were at their “lowest ebb”.

“Conway’s Yard is open 4pm to 8pm and Clancy’s is open 12/noon to 8pm.” Mr Montgomery said.

The publican said between the January restrictions and staff shortages his businesses were “struggling.”

“It’s time to batten down the hatches and just keep going until things get a bit better,” Mr Montgomery said.

Another well-known city establishment Tom Barry’s has closed its doors for a second time in ten days.

On January 1 the pub closed “out of respect and caution for both customers and staff” and after reopening on January 4, the pub announced it would be closing again on January 10.

The business will continue to offer a takeaway pizza service from Wednesday, January 12.

Not every business is affected with Soho, Rearden's and Deep South still open in the city centre and all the Heritage pubs still operating, among others.

Speaking to The Echo, Publican Benny McCabe who runs the Heritage pubs in the city, including Mutton Lane, Crane Lane and The Oval, said he thought the Covid spike had reached its peak.

Mr McCabe said he had 350 people in his pubs across the city and no new isolations or covid related absences in a few days. Picture: Des Barry.

Mr McCabe said he had 350 people in his pubs across the city and no new isolations or covid related absences in a few days.

“That's how things are now, but it could change very quickly,” The publican said, highlighting the mercurial situation businesses were facing at the moment.