Carbery Group to plant further 60,000 trees in West Cork

The project, which was started by the Carbery Group, announced its latest phase after funding was secured under the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Programme.
At the launch of Carbery’s latest phase of the West Cork Trees Project were (from left) Cllr Dan Boyle; Aoife Feeney, Carbery; Nikki Keeling, Manch Estate; Carbery supplier John Hurley; Dermot O’Leary, Carbery; Mick Connelly, SWS Forestry; James Hurley, Carbery supplier; and Emily Fitzgerald, SWS Forestry.

Martha Brennan

THE West Cork Trees Project is back, with 60,000 trees set to be planted around the region this month.

The project, which was started by the Carbery Group, announced its latest phase after funding was secured under the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Programme.

Each of the 1,200 Carbery suppliers will receive 50 free trees to plant via their local co-op.

The West Cork Trees Project was first launched in 2016 with the aim of addressing climate change at a local level by offsetting carbon emissions. Since then, 45,000 trees have been planted around Cork in partnership with SWS Forestry.

Carbery is also working on the latest phase of the initiative with a new partner, the Green Economy Foundation.

The latest batch of trees will be distributed starting this week.

Cork City councillor Dan Boyle helped launch the new phase for Green Party TD Pippa Hackett, who welcomed the “great” initiative.

