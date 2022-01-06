Updated Covid Certs to be issued to people who received booster from today 

Updated digital Covid Certificates are to be issued to people who have received an additional vaccine dose.

Over 2.2 million additional doses of the vaccine have already been administered in Ireland.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has today announced that people who recently received an additional vaccine dose will receive an updated certificate in the coming days, with the first certificates to be issued this afternoon.

The move comes ahead of new EU rules which will come into effect from 1 February 2022, with a new 9-month maximum validity period for EU Digital Covid Certs based on a completed primary vaccination regime.

Similar validity periods on vaccination certificates for domestic use such as access to indoor dining are not currently planned by the Government.

Welcoming the development, Minister Donnelly said: “I am very pleased to announce that having worked with partners across Government, EU Digital Covid Certificates will be updated to reflect additional vaccine doses.

"Those who have received an additional dose can expect to start to receive their updated certificate over the coming week.

“Ireland’s Covid-19 Booster Vaccination Programme has been a wonderful success, with all aged 16+ eligible to register for an additional dose now. Similar to our primary vaccination programme, uptake of the booster vaccine in Ireland is second highest in the EU at 57% of the adult population.”

The Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment, Ossian Smyth said the new Digital Covid Certs will issue to everyone who received a booster shot.

“Take up of the booster vaccine has been very successful with over 2 million people in Ireland boosted to date. An updated DCC will be on its way to everyone who has availed of the booster dose. This is an important document to ensure a smooth travel experience for anyone leaving the country in the coming months.

“The updated DCC will contain a QR code, as before, and the cert can be stored on the Covid Tracker App, replacing the old cert”.

These new certificates will be issued via email.

Members of the public are advised if they have not received their updated certificate after a week they can use the online self-service portal at gov.ie/dcc to request a cert.

Changes to the updated certificate can also be made using the online self-service portal.

People can also request a certificate of recovery if recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months via online self-service portal.