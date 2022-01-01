Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 09:00

Concern over discovery of drug paraphernalia in Carrigaline

Local councillor Seamus McGrath said it was very disappointing to see drugs paraphernalia in such a public place
A Carrigaline-based county councillor has stressed the importance of reporting to An Garda Siochána any finding of evidence of illegal drug use, after the alleged discovery of drug paraphernalia in the Cork town was reported on social media. FILE PIC

Donal O’Keeffe

A Carrigaline-based county councillor has stressed the importance of reporting to An Garda Siochána any finding of evidence of illegal drug use, after the alleged discovery of drug paraphernalia in the Cork town was reported on social media.

The call came after a member of the Carrigaline Notice Board Facebook group posted photographs of what appeared to be a used syringe and used tin foil wraps bearing traces of a brown liquid.

“Just for anyone who walks their dogs or brings their kids up and around Kilnagleary industrial estate by the primary care centre,” the accompanying text read.

“Be careful.

“Found this up by the bus stop early this morning.” 

Responding to the post, Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath, who is based in Carrigaline, said it was very disappointing to see drugs paraphernalia in such a public place.

“It presents health and safety concerns, and I would stress that any sighting of such paraphernalia does need to be reported to An Garda Siochána.

“Again this highlights the need for a strong, visible policing presence in the area, and that is something that we are trying to fight for,” Councillor McGrath said.

“At a national level, there does need to be more resources put into drug treatment, because unfortunately it is having a strong impact on society.” 

Councillor McGrath said he would stress again the importance of reporting to the gardaí any sighting of such paraphernalia, so that they are alerted to the fact that such activity is taking place in specific areas.

The reported finding comes a week after three gardaí were injured while responding to a public order incident in Carrigaline.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo the matter would be investigated.

