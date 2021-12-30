Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 15:01

Highly toxic plant that can prove lethal if ingested is spotted in Cork

The plant, which is also known as 'dead man's fingers', was sighted by a Cleancoast Cobh volunteer yesterday. 
The hemlock water-dropwort, a highly toxic plant, was spotted at Marlogue Strand. Picture: Cleancoast Cobh

Amy Nolan

A highly toxic plant that can be fatal to people and animals if consumed has been spotted at Marlogue Strand in Cobh.

In a post on Facebook, Cleancoast Cobh advised the public to steer clear of the plant which closely resembles and smells like a parsnip.

"This plant, hemlock water-dropwort, is extremely dangerous and can be fatal to both people and animals if consumed.

"Coastguards in England and Wales have spotted it after recent storms and now it appears to have reached our shores also.

"Please be mindful of dogs and small children when you're enjoying our beautiful beaches," the local environmental group said.

The plant, which is also known as 'dead man's fingers', was sighted by a Cleancoast Cobh volunteer yesterday. 

Earlier this month, Ards and North Down Council took to Facebook, warning that a member of the public had reported a sighting on Groomsport Beach in Northern Ireland. 

"The stormy weather and tidal surges experienced recently may have unearthed and uprooted the plants washing them ashore, it therefore has the potential to be found on or close to other beaches in the Borough," the council said.

It urged the public to be vigilant when walking along the beach particularly with young children and dogs as the plant can prove lethal if ingested. 

Hemlock water dropwort, the leaves of which look like parsley, is one of Britain’s most poisonous indigenous plants. 

