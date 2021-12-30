Department of Marketing and International Business at MTU awarded prestigious DELTA award

THE Department of Marketing and International Business at Munster Technological University has attained the prestigious DELTA Award from the National Forum for Enhancement of Teaching and Learning in Higher Education.

The award has been made to lecturers and students in the marketing discipline who comprised a team that made the award submission over the past 12 months.

The Disciplinary Excellence in Learning, Teaching and Assessment (DELTA) Award is presented to discipline groups who can demonstrate a record of excellence in teaching and learning enhancement and who commit to an ongoing, clearly articulated, shared process of continued enhancement.

Pio Fenton, Head of Marketing and International Business with lecturers in Marketing Michele McManus, Lisa Scannell, Anna Horan, Conor Kelleher and Rose Leahy with students Cian Ryan, Jack Regan, Estefani Hanley and Georgia Ahearne celebrate following their receipt of the DELTA award.

Speaking about the award Dr Pio Fenton, Head of Department of Marketing and International Business said:

“Our marketing lecturers are fully committed to giving our students the best possible start in their marketing careers."

"By working with hundreds of companies in recent years we have broken down the walls between theory and practice. Because of this, we are now producing some of the best marketers in the country,” he said.

The Department of Marketing and International Business has worked with a range of companies on their authentic assessment approach. This includes micro businesses, SMEs and multi-national companies. Companies attest to the value attained from having fresh eyes looking at their marketing problems.

Dr Fenton continued:

“The students we have on our marketing programmes have always been so committed to this approach. They enjoy the learning experience so much more when they can see the tangible impact they are making on businesses. We see this too in the internships our students get in their undergraduate programmes as well as the careers they undertake afterwards. They are buoyed by confidence as they know they can hit the ground running,” he added.

The award involves a commitment over the coming years to continue to develop new and exciting ways of making the marketing students’ experience as positive as possible.

The marketing discipline has grown in strength and impact over the past decade with a now substantial suite of programmes on offer to full and part-time students.

Within this, the marketing lecturers have taken a proactive approach to ensure that the student experience is centred on real-world problems – an approach called Authentic Assessment.

This places more emphasis on active hands-on learning than theoretical learning and ensures that students are exposed to real marketing problems throughout their programme of study.