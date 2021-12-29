UCC researchers to feature in new RTÉ documentary series

TWO University College Cork (UCC) researchers are set to feature in a new RTÉ documentary in the new year.

'Change Makers' is a six-part series that will showcase some of the leading research projects by Ireland's universities in areas such as children’s health, health technology, education, youth justice, gender equality, and the environment.

Episode two, which is airing in January, will focus on Prof Brian Ó Gallachóir, the director of the MaREI-SFI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and the Marine in UCC.

The episode will follow Prof Ó Gallachóir as he helps the Castlegregory community in Co Kerry transition to a zero-emissions future as part of the Dingle Peninsula 2030 project.

“Working on the Dingle Peninsula 2030 project has been a very fulfilling and also humbling experience," Prof Ó Gallachóir said.

"I’m hugely grateful to Lispole dairy farmer Dinny Galvin, Castlegregory Secondary School, and all participants for their open and generous participation in this experiment."

Meanwhile, episode six of 'Change Makers' will explore the world’s first global study of hip hop music and culture with UCC professor Griff Rollefson.

Prof Rollefson has been working with a team of global researchers on the five-year CIPHER: Hip Hop Interpellation project to investigate how the genre, once highly-localised, has translated so easily to far-flung communities around the globe.

"The core thesis of the CIPHER project is that local issues are global issues and that hip hop continually highlights those basic human connections," said Prof Rollefson.

"Creating a platform for youth from the Cork Migrant Centre and Kabin Studio with our UBUNTU project really brought that to life for me.

"I know the 'Change Makers' program will bring that reality to life for people across Ireland and prove that we're all in this together."

Commenting on the series, Prof John Cryan, vice president for research and innovation at UCC, said: “This series will showcase not only the types of research happening in our universities across the country but the importance of this research and its significance both locally and globally for our futures."

"UCC has an active research community and is committed to utilising our world-class research to continue to create knowledge and translate research into sustainable benefits and value for local communities and society.”

Change Makers airs from January 3 at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.