Emergency services attend collision in Little Island

Emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Little Island earlier this afternoon.

The collision involved two vehicles and four people were taken to hospital, according to the Garda Press Office.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 2:30pm on Tuesday, 28th December 2021, at Little Island, Cork.

"Four people were taken to hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening."

The road has since re-opened fully.