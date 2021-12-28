Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 17:29

Calls to limit opening hours of public toilet in Cork town to reduce risk of it being 'abused'

The toilet which was installed in recent years has proved very successful for both locals and visitors alike.
Calls for limited access to the public toilet in Passage West to reduce the risk of it being ‘abused’ on occasion were raised at a recent municipal meeting. Stock image.

John Bohane

CALLS for limited access to the public toilet in Passage West to reduce the risk of it being ‘abused’ on occasion were raised at a recent municipal meeting.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton suggested limiting the access to the public for a definite number of hours or even putting in a coin slot to ensure its continued effectiveness at a Carrigaline Municipal District Meeting.

Cllr D’Alton said the toilet is on occasion being abused. 

“The toilet is available 24/7 and consequently it is on occasion being abused. There has been much discussion locally about the need to limit access so that it might not be available from 9pm to 9am or by putting in a coin by the door so only those who genuinely need to use the facility can do so,” she said.

The Independent councillor said the toilet which was installed in recent years has proved very successful for both locals and visitors alike. 

“We had been calling for a toilet for years in Passage West. We are at the end of the line and it is important when people finish their walk or cycle they have somewhere to go. People are very glad of it and it is very valued in the area.

“It is located is in the museum building with a door to the outside. People can access the toilet independently of the museum. There is a button on the door."

"We asked that the button would be made inaccessible from 9pm to 9am to prevent loitering and anything unpleasant happening. We were told it would, but it never happened. It was never programmed to restrict entry during those hours. That has proved to be an issue,” she added.

Cllr D’Alton said the incidents which have occurred on occasion are ‘unfortunate’ and a coin system on the door will help prevent further incidents. 

“There have been incidents of a messy toilet, littering, and sometimes vandalism. It is unfortunate and displeasing. The cleaner does an excellent job but she is tired of coming in and seeing it brutalised. 

"We have asked the area office to see if they can put a coin system on the door something similar to what they have in Youghal. It makes it less attractive to those who don’t genuinely want to use it for the purposes intended," she said.

