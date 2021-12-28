Cork people urged to choose a resolution to protect the Irish coast and waterways

CORK people are being urged to choose a resolution for next year they can stick to by pledging to clean up their area in two minutes to protect the Irish coast and waterways.

Clean Coasts is urging people to have a green New Year and choose a resolution they can commit to by pledging to do a #2minutebeachclean.

Clean Coasts is a charity programme, run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, which engages communities in the protection of Ireland’s beaches, seas , and marine life.

The campaign’s aim is to let people know that they don’t need to commit to a huge New Year’s resolution that they may not be able to sustain to make a difference. A #2minutebeachclean is an easy pledge to make that is flexible and can be built on as your green year moves forward.

Mark McCarthy from Cork was shortlisted in this year’s Ocean Hero Awards in the #2minutebeachclean Leader Award category. He said he is a big supporter of the initiative:

“I am a huge supporter of the #2minutebeachclean initiative. I am absolutely mad about the sea and I have been since I was a little boy.

“My love for the sea doesn’t stop at playing in it, I like to keep it clean too and pass on a bit of that love I have to the next generation. When we are on the coast or a nature trail, we just take away whatever doesn’t belong there,” he added.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager said:

“The #2minutebeachclean is such a great initiative. So many people around Ireland share their #2minutebeachclean on social media, and that helps show how easy it is to get involved. By taking part, not only do you make an immediate positive impact for the marine environment and wildlife, but it’s also a chance to spend time outdoors by the sea, exercise, and even practice mindfulness.”

This year 2,000 people pledged to do a #2minutebeachclean and received a kit.

For 2022, Clean Coasts are calling people around Ireland to visit their website and pledge to do a #2minutebeachclean to receive a reusable individual beach clean kit containing a tote bag and gloves. To receive your own kit, people can visit the Clean Coasts website at www.cleancoasts.org.