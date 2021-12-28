Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 15:21

Repak reveals what you can and can't recycle this Christmas

From wrapping paper and biscuit trays to bubble wrap, Repak has issued advice on you can and can't put in the recycling bin over the festive period
Around 95,000 tonnes of packaging waste is expected to be generated in Ireland this Christmas.

Martha Brennan

REPAK has issued advice on disposing of Christmas waste correctly following a busy shopping season.

According to the environmental organisation, Ireland is expected to produce around 95,000 tonnes of packaging waste this Christmas.

While it wasn't possible to put soft plastics in the recycling bin before September, all clean, dry, and loose plastics (such as crisp packets and sweet wrappers) can now be recycled in Ireland.

Other common Christmas items such as bubble wrap, boxes, bread wrappers, and biscuit trays can all be recycled.

Paper-based wrapping paper can also be placed in a household recycling bin but shiny or metallic gift-wrap must go into general waste. 

To test, see if you can tear the wrapping by hand and if it will stay scrunched in a ball.

Paper-based wrapping paper can be recyled but metallic wrapping will have to go into the general waste bin. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.

"This Christmas, we are asking the Irish public to be more mindful of protecting the environment and dispose of their packaging waste in a responsible manner," said Repak ceo Séamus Clancy.

"With 95,000 tonnes of packaging waste expected to be generated in Ireland over the festive period, it’s important that we all try to recycle more and better."

For more information see www.repak.ie

