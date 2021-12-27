Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 19:16

Prestigious restaurant in Cork city announces temporary closure 

 The restaurant, which opened in December 2019, said they were forced to close, due to staffing issues caused by illness.
Prestigious restaurant in Cork city announces temporary closure 

Brian Murray at The Glass Curtain, Thompson House, MacCurtain Street, Victorian Quarter, Cork Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Roisin Burke

MICHELIN-listed restaurant The Glass Curtain on MacCurtain Street has closed its doors temporarily.

The Glass Curtain is located in the Old Thompsons Bakery on MacCurtain Street, which was once a culinary institution and part of Cork’s DNA since 1826.

 The restaurant, which opened in December 2019, said they were forced to close, due to staffing issues caused by illness.

“We have decided to cancel all reservations up to and including Friday with hopes to reopen on January 6th. We will be in touch with everyone who has a reservation with us. We apologize for all inconveniences.” Pic: Larry Cummins
“We have decided to cancel all reservations up to and including Friday with hopes to reopen on January 6th. We will be in touch with everyone who has a reservation with us. We apologize for all inconveniences.” Pic: Larry Cummins

Posting on Facebook the restaurant’s management team said some of the staff had contracted Covid and were unable to work.

“We have decided to cancel all reservations up to and including Friday with hopes to reopen on January 6th. We will be in touch with everyone who has a reservation with us. We apologize for all inconveniences.”

All across the country, businesses have reported major staff shortages as the Omicron variant causes a surge in infections, with at least 75,000 people self-isolating around the country after contracting the virus.

This number is potentially four times as high once close contacts are included.

While St Stephen's Day would normally be the start of a post-Christmas spending boom, some shops yesterday reported lower than expected sales as many struggled to continue operating at all due to staff shortages.

Neil McDonnell, head of small business group ISME, said it is becoming increasingly difficult for some companies to keep their doors open.

“It is becoming very difficult to get replacement staff... there are very significant levels of reporting of people who are isolating at the moment, and the current Omicron [variant] does appear to be spreading extremely quickly,” he told Newstalk radio.

“Obviously the service businesses are the worst affected, it’s also particularly acute in areas like childcare where there are specified minimum ratios of staff to children or clients, places like nursing homes.

“So in those settings it is very difficult to maintain a regular level of service when rostered staff fail to show up because they’re self-isolating.”

More in this section

RNLI call-out at Fountainstown on St Stephen's Day ends well RNLI call-out at Fountainstown on St Stephen's Day ends well
PICS: Cork city streets not packed, but customers out to buy PICS: Cork city streets not packed, but customers out to buy
Christmas tree stock Seven spots in Cork where you can recycle your Christmas tree in the new year
cork city centrecork#covid-19coronavirus
Kinsale RNLI wish humongous hangover on people who left huge mess in public amenity

Kinsale RNLI wish humongous hangover on people who left huge mess in public amenity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more