Seven spots in Cork where you can recycle your Christmas tree in the new year

Cork City Council has advised of seven locations across the city where people will be able to bring their Christmas tree to be recycled free of charge in the new year.

The council has established seven drop-off points for trees in the city which will be open from next week.

These are:

Gus Healy Swimming Pool in Ballinlough (adjacent to the green)

Clashduv Park in Togher (adjacent to the bring bank site Kinsale Road)

Ballincollig Regional Park (on the green adjacent to bring bank site)

Murmont Road in Montenotte (adjacent to the green)

Sam Allen Sports Complex in Gurranabraher (adjacent to the green)

Tramore Valley Park on the South Link Road

Cork City Council offices in Glanmire, T45 YD83 (green in front)

Trees may be deposited at any of the above sites from Monday, January 3 until Monday, January 31.

Cork City Council has appealed to people to dispose of Christmas trees at these designated locations only.

The council has stated that any persons found disposing of Christmas trees at sites other than the above mentioned will incur a fine.