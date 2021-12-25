Woman in hospital after stabbing in north Cork; man arrested following garda search 

A woman in her fifties is in a serious condition at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after she was attacked at a house on the outskirts of Banteer, Co Cork this afternoon.

A man in his fifties is also being treated at the hospital after he was found injured some distance from the scene, following a search operation involving members of the armed Garda Regional Support Unit.

The alarm was raised at about 4pm today when the female victim contacted the emergency services to say that she had been attacked by a man known to her. The woman sustained stab wounds to her upper body in the incident.

Both Gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised by the woman. She was taken by ambulance to CUH for treatment.

Search by armed Gardaí

Meanwhile, gardaí assisted by the Armed Support Unit launched a search of the area.

The man was discovered a couple of hundred metres from the house shortly after 6pm. He was also injured. He is being treated at CUH for non life threatening injuries. He remains under armed guard.

The area involved has been sealed off to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Officers will speak with the man as soon as he is medically able to be interviewed about what occurred. All garda units have been stood down.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.