Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 13:26

The swim, which first started nine years ago, raises vital funds every year for the Mercy Hospital Kids and Teens Appeal, whilst also allowing people to remember a popular Cork boy.
Hundreds to take part in memorial swim in Cork this Christmas

Gill O Shaughnessy (front), Edwina Brislane, Sophie Healy, Rhona Geary, Orlaith Magner, Elaine Looby, Luke O Halloran, Roisin Keane, John Keating, Katie Crowley (Danny's sister) and Jenny Owens (left to right) They took a dip at the Dock on Sunday before they all headed home to their families for Christmas.

Martha Brennan

HUNDREDS of brave locals will be returning to the cold waters of Cork’s beaches this Christmas, as the annual Danny Crowley Memorial Swim returns as a hybrid event.

The swim, which first started nine years ago, raises vital funds every year for the Mercy Hospital Kids and Teens Appeal, whilst also allowing people to remember a popular Cork boy.

“I had four kids and Daniel was the third oldest. At the age of 12, he was diagnosed with a very rare type of leukaemia and we had a lot to do with the Mercy, especially the Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service,” said Daniel’s mother, Majella Crowley.

“Daniel finished his chemotherapy and went for a transplant, he was 13 at the time, and unfortunately, we were unlucky and Daniel passed away on November 29, 2013.

“He was buried on December 2 and his school friends from the gaelscoil in Carrigaline had a swim down at Myrtleville beach that Christmas and it was really lovely.

“Then, it just grew from there.”

Daniel’s friends kept the swim going year after year and the crowds expanded every Christmas.

Around 50 people took the plunge in Myrtleville in 2013. Due to the pandemic the event went virtual last year, with around 500 people braving the cold. 

“Last year we were completely virtual but this year we’re hybrid. We have lots of people swimming in the Dock Beach in Kinsale, in Myrtleville, anywhere they want to swim,” said Ms Crowley.

“It’s a lovely thing to do because Daniel was a very young, funny, sporty, outgoing guy. He would have loved to have been doing this with his friends.”

Not only does the event keep Daniel’s memory alive but so far over €100,000 has been raised for the Mercy leukaemia unit and the Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service, known as POONS.

“We’re really happy that the money goes back to the Mercy and to POONS. It’s an amazing service,” said Ms Crowley.

To register for the swim or donate go to https://www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/dannycrowleyswim-registration/

'A huge thanks is owed to Adam': Idah’s signed jersey makes Caleb’s day

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

