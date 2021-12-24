Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 13:00

'A huge thanks is owed to Adam': Idah’s signed jersey makes Caleb’s day

A first-year student from Douglas Community School was recently presented with a signed Norwich City FC soccer jersey from Irish international striker Adam Idah, who previously attended the Cork secondary school.
Caleb Livingstone shows of his Adam Idah signed jersey, with Cian O’Mahony, Year Head for first year, and Kevin Ronayne, PE teacher in Douglas Community School.

John Bohane

Irish international striker Adam Idah sent a special present to a first-year student at Douglas Community School, where Idah was formerly a pupil.

Caleb Livingstone was presented with the signed Norwich FC jersey which also contained a personal message from the Cork soccer star commending Caleb for his passion for sport.

The principal of Douglas Community School, Pat Barry, said the student, who has Down syndrome, is a ‘fabulous’ young man.

“Caleb started with us this year,” he said. “He is a fabulous young man and a great character. Caleb visited his cousins in Belfast last weekend and he wore his new jersey with great pride.”

The secondary school principal said Caleb is very committed to all sports in the school and school staff came up with the idea to reward his passion.

“He is involved in athletics, hurling, Gaelic football, soccer, and basketball,” Mr Barry said.

“He is very active and a huge soccer fan. He is an all-rounder and very committed.

“The teachers who are involved in the extra-curricular activities in the school identified his commitment as something which is unique.

“He goes to basketball training on a Tuesday morning which starts at 7.30am. He also goes to hurling, Gaelic football, and soccer training. He will always be the first to arrive and possibly be the last person to leave. Our PE teacher Kevin Ronayne is still in contact with Adam Idah and he mentioned Caleb’s enthusiasm for all sports to him at one stage. Between the two of them they came up with the idea to present him with a signed Norwich jersey to reward him for his dedication.”

Mr Barry said the presentation of the signed jersey was a lovely event.

“It was a nice early Christmas present for Caleb to receive. We had a little presentation in the assembly area. It was fabulous.

“Caleb was delighted. He was beaming from ear to ear. We were all delighted for him. It was a lovely gesture. It is a lovely heartwarming story. He had no idea before we made the presentation. We kept it all quiet.”

Douglas Community School is indebted to their former pupil for his thoughtful gesture. Mr Barry said the school was ‘very proud’ of Adam’s continued progress with both Norwich and the Republic of Ireland senior team.

“A huge thanks is owed to Adam. He has never forgotten his roots and where he has come from. He is very good to the school and we are very appreciative of that.

“He is doing brilliantly. We are exceptionally proud of him. He is a brilliant ambassador for the school.”

