'A huge thanks is owed to Adam': Idah’s signed jersey makes Caleb’s day

Irish international striker Adam Idah sent a special present to a first-year student at Douglas Community School, where Idah was formerly a pupil.
Caleb Livingstone was presented with the signed Norwich FC jersey which also contained a personal message from the Cork soccer star commending Caleb for his passion for sport.