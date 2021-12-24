CoAction opens new hub in Castletownbere

COACTION officially opened its new hub in Castletownbere last Friday, December 17, which will provide a day service hub for adults in the local area.

Number 1 Tallon Heights will act as the Beara hub and will complement the existing care services in the Beara peninsula.

CoAction — the designated service provider for children and adults with an intellectual disability and autism in the West Cork area — was the recipient of a very generous financial donation from the local Fishermen’s Co-Op in Castletownbere, which donated €250,000. This enabled CoAction to purchase the property now in use for the people they support in the locality.

CoAction West Cork chief executive Gobnait Ní Chrualaoí said the financial donation was a “great gesture”.

“It was an incredible donation. It was a great gesture of generosity. It is the biggest donation CoAction has ever got. We will continue to provide a great service for all,” she said.

“The donation shows the pride and generosity which exists within the community. It shows the regard they have for CoAction and the work that we do.

“John Nolan, who is the MD [managing director] of the Fishermen’s Co-Op, gave a great speech in which he mentioned a lot of the founding members from Castletownbere who set up the co-op. He paid tribute to their generosity and vision in setting up the co-op. He also paid tribute to the work CoAction does for the people of Beara.

“It is beautiful. It is a great facility. You can see over the mountains in front of you,” she said about their new facility.

Ms Ní Chrualaoí said it would prove an “invaluable addition” to the community.

“We are going to use Tallon Heights to provide day services to the adults we support on the Beara Peninsula,” she said.

“Because of its location, people will be able to walk up and down to the town. It will promote social inclusion and community integration. It will be an invaluable addition. It is a win-win for everyone.

“We will probably have between 10 and 12 people accessing it. People will be popping in and out. It will be used as a base. Some of the people we support work in the town, so they will be up and down between their jobs.”

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by a number of people who use the service in Castletownbere.

Ms Ní Chrualaoí said opening the new hub was a “proud” day for CoAction.

“Some of the people we support got a very important job and they cut the ribbon. We provide a great service. It is great to get recognition. We now have two centres and two houses in Beara. We have a great set-up for local people.

“Tallon Heights will add to our existing facilities. It will provide a further service for the local people. Last Friday was a proud day for CoAction and the people of Beara.”