Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 20:55

WATCH: Fireworks light up Cork sky ahead of Christmas

WATCH: Fireworks light up Cork sky ahead of Christmas

The Good Room, in association with Cork City Council, are behind the public fireworks display. Stock image. Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger

Cork city was illuminated tonight with a public fireworks display.

The Good Room, in association with Cork City Council, are behind the public fireworks display.

It took place in the city at 8.30pm as part of the sold-out ‘Magic Nights By The Lee - A Winter Solstice’ live events series, funded through the Government’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

The fireworks show, staged by Rocket Pyrotechnics, lit up the dark winter skies, drawing the three-night live music and comedy series to a close with pyrotechnics on display across the city.

For those outside the city, the firework display were live streamed on Cork’s RedFM and The Good Room Facebook pages.

Read More

Pictures: Fun and fundraising at Cork secondary school

More in this section

Pictures: Fun and fundraising at Cork secondary school Pictures: Fun and fundraising at Cork secondary school
Four months for man in breach of protection order Four months for man in breach of protection order
Cork man claims he had knife for ‘chopping potatoes’ Cork man claims he had knife for ‘chopping potatoes’
cork city centre
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 21, 2021

Micheál Martin: Almost half of Ireland's adults have now received booster jab

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more