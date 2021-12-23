Cork actor says goodbye to her iconic character as popular series concludes filming

CORK'S contribution to the hit TV show Derry Girls, Siobhán McSweeney, has said her goodbyes to her iconic character Sister Michael on social media, declaring her love for the bitter nun.

Derry Girls kicked off in 2018 with the headmistress of Our Lady Immaculate College, the school where the main characters, Erin, Claire, Orla, Michelle and James attend.

Siobhán McSweeney in Derry Girls

Show creator Lisa McGee said the show was always intended to end after three seasons

Siobhán tweeted a picture of the character's trademark garment and shoes and wrote: “Goodbye you mad woman. You’ve changed my life. I know you’d hate to hear this, but I love you. #DerryGirls #srmichaelforever”

There is no release date announced for the final season of the popular programme, but it is likely to be broadcast in 2022.