Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 14:09

Taoiseach visits Cork Students fasting to support the elderly

Taoiseach Micheál Martin stopped by SHARE's crib in Cork City today to support the hundreds of students fundraising for the elderly this Christmas
An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, pictured with students Eva Brice, Ronan O’Keeffe and Una Brice who are completing their Christmas fast in support of Cork’s SHARE community. Picture@ Darragh Kane.

Martha Brennan

HUNDREDS of Cork students are taking part in a fundraiser this week to raise money for the county's elderly community.

The fundraiser is part of a wider drive by the Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly group, known as SHARE.

As part of the annual event, a small number of students complete a fast every day during Christmas week at SHARE's Cork City crib.

In addition, the team is collecting donations across the city wearing their usual yellow jackets.

Those taking part today had a special visitor with Taoiseach Micheál Martin stopping by to show his support earlier this afternoon.

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, with students and sisters Clíona, Róisín and Ailbhe Carroll who are fundraising for Cork’s SHARE community. Picture: Darragh Kane.
“I would like to acknowledge the hard work of all involved in SHARE. To see the students, out in all weather conditions, with many fasting, is very impressive," Mr Martin said.

"As many of us look forward to celebrating Christmas with our families, these young people are shining a light on the needs of the elderly in our community where isolation and loneliness remains a hardship for many, particularly at this time of year. 

"These students continue on a long tradition in Cork and through their effort represent the true spirit of Christmas and I applaud their great work.”

The students, who are from various Cork schools, will be collecting in Cork City until Christmas Eve.

The students can be found collecting money in yellow SHARE jackets around Cork city today. Picture: Gerard McCarthy.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, SHARE is also welcoming donations through a GoFundMe which can be found at www.sharecork.org.

Speaking about this year's drive, Ronan McAuliffe, chair of the 2021 SHARE executive, said: “We are determined to do our level best to make this our best fundraising year yet.

"Covid-19 certainly made it more challenging this year but I am proud to say that the entire SHARE team has turned out in huge numbers to fundraise for the essential support services of the SHARE community. 

"Our gratitude goes to the people of Cork for their ongoing kindness and generosity which makes a difference to the lives of so many.”

