Apple rows in to support extension of Cork emergency shelter

TECH giant Apple has rowed in to support the first phase of the redevelopment of Cork's Edel House.

Good Shepherd Cork and Apple have worked together for a number of years and as part of the new Strengthen Local Communities programme, Apple has supported the refurbishment and fit-out of the charity's recently extended emergency shelter for women and children at Edel House.

"We know how important it is to be able to provide women and children who are homeless in Cork with a modern, well equipped and dignified environment in Edel House", Allison Aldred, CEO, Good Shepherd Cork said.

"With Apple's support, we have been able to provide a comfortable, safe space to help support some of the most vulnerable people in society."

The extension to Edel House will increase the number of families that Good Shepherd Cork will be in a position to accommodate in the coming years, as well as expanding upon the services that the charity is able to provide.

"Once the next phase of our redevelopment is complete in early 2022, we will have increased our capacity and hope to be in a position to provide accommodation for up to 200 women and children during the year.

"In addition, we will have added more educational, therapeutic and office facilities which will help us to enhance our services even further", Ms Aldred said.

Apple has supported over 400 registered charities in Ireland over the last five years, as part of its wider giving programme.

Strengthen Local Communities — a multi-million dollar grant programme that provides funding to local organisations in the communities where Apple team members live and work — was recently launched in Ireland

As part of this, Apple has selected charities that are all making a meaningful impact on the lives of people in the community.

Cathy Kearney, Apple's Vice President of European Operations, said Apple staff are "passionate about giving back".

"We are so proud to support the important work of many incredible organisations in Cork and across Ireland that are making an impact in our communities, like Good Shepherd Cork, Friendly Call Cork, Irish Refugee Council, Nasc and The Society of St Vincent de Paul."