'These are sure to energise the community and attract new visitors': County Mayor cuts ribbon on new developments in Cork village 

The Mayor of the County of Cork has cut the ribbon on three new developments in Crosshaven which she said "are sure to energise the community and to attract more visitors to Crosshaven."

Cllr. Gillian Coughlan officially opened the tourist kiosk, the redeveloped Point Garden and unveiled a new sculpture at a special event in the village on Tuesday.

Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

The new custom-built tourist information office, located in the public car park on Lower Road overlooking the water, replaces the portable building which was in operation for 25 years.

That facility was started by local man Denis Collins in 1994.

Cork County Council provided the majority of the funding for the project.

The local authority also carried out significant public realm improvement works at the Point Garden to make it more accessible adding new seating, picnic benches and improving the landscaping.

The garden was first started by a group of locals 30 years ago who protected the area from storms and installed seating.

Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Crosshaven Development Committee fundraised and commissioned local sculptor Mike Wilkins to design the sculpture for the village.

His creation, which features two fishermen holding a full net above a boat, is located on the Greenway on the approach to Crosshaven. Additional funding was provided through the Council’s Village Enhancement Scheme.

Mayor Coughlan said it was a pleasure to cut the ribbon on three fantastic developments.

“These projects were the brainchild of the local community, and Cork County Council was delighted to provide funding and assistance in bringing them to fruition. They are sure to energise the community and to attract more visitors to Crosshaven. The public realm works carried out at the Point Garden have enhanced and transformed the area. The sculpture reflects the sea faring aspect of the village and will become an iconic landmark. The tourist kiosk is a modern and attractive building that will provide information and friendly assistance to all visitors. I know that it will become a focal point and will encourage visitors to explore everything that is on offer nearby.”

Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “Crosshaven was allocated €68,000 under the Village Enhancement Scheme at the end of last year. The scheme provides support for rural settlements and to improve the infrastructure, aesthetics and facilities in villages across the County of Cork. It is great to see the improvements that have been made in Crosshaven as a result of this and other funding. We want our towns and villages to be hubs of economic and social activity and Crosshaven is a wonderful example of what can be achieved with everyone working together.”