Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 12:56

Festive poc fada in Cork city to honour memory of Vincey Twomey

The name Vincey Twomey is revered in Glen Rovers and Cork hurling folklore.
Robert McNamara

THE Glen Rovers/St Nick’s under-age section has announced that its poc fada is back and will go ahead on St Stephen’s Day, with teams competing for the Vincey Twomey Shield.

Launching the event, underage chairman Des Cullinane explained that all categories will be catered for, with hurlers and camogie players invited to participate as well as their families and friends in what the club hopes will be a great event out in the open air.

“This year, for the first year ever, the club will honour one of our former greats when the overall winning team will be presented with the Vincey Twomey Shield and we are excited to have poc fada back.” 

The name Vincey Twomey is revered in Glen Rovers and Cork hurling folklore. Fondly known as “the man with the cap”, he lined out at centre back for the Cork senior team, where he was renowned as a tough defender and always wore his trademark cap.

He won three All-Ireland medals in a row in 1952, 1953, and 1954. At club level, he was a multiple championship medallist with Glen Rovers in both codes, winning senior county hurling championship medals in 1950, 1953, 1954, and 1958, and earning senior football championship honours with St Nick’s in 1954 when the club achieved a county double.

“This year, for the first year ever, we will have the winning team overall presented with the Vincey Twomey Shield and we hope to see plenty of teams participating,” Mr Cullinane said. “The family are delighted to support the event and to present the shield to the club to honour Vincey’s memory.”

Entries for the event will be taken in the club on Sunday, December 26, at 10am. Entry is €30 per team of three adult players and €20 per team of juvenile players. Teams can be mixed with adults and juveniles and the club hopes to see both male and female participants.

