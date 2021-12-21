WATCH: Cork school's 'Love Actually' Christmas video a big hit online

A CORK school has relayed its Christmas message in a clever way, utilising a famous 'Love, Actually' scene for an online video.
It seems Coláiste Éamonn Rís, formerly known as Deerpark CBS, has had enough of being called the wrong name.
Armed with a CD player, the school's Brother Cusack decided to do something about it.
The video starts with a scene from the film where Keira Knightley opens the door to find a friend holding up cards.
However, in Coláiste Éamann Rís' video, it's Brother Cusack at the door holding up a sign reading: "I just called to say on behalf of Coláiste Éamann Rís — that’s the new name for Deerpark, by the way.
A very special Christmas message! #Christmas2021 #schools #covid #LoveActually #movies #Cork @CorksRedFM @Corks96FM @echolivecork @corkbeo @OpinionLine96 @NeilRedFM @ERSTIRELAND pic.twitter.com/xze7qXWvSU— Coláiste Éamann Rís - Cork City (@DeerparkCBS) December 20, 2021
"And don’t be saying ‘well it’ll always be Deerpark to me’ because you probably said that about Opel Fruits, Marathon Bars, and Network Two.
“Anyway, I just wanted to say on behalf of Coláiste Éamann Rís, a very merry Christmas."
The video has been shared numerous times online with people especially appreciating the final line of the skit: “Merry Christmas from Coláiste Éamann Rís — NOT Deerpark."