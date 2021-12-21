WATCH: Cork school's 'Love Actually' Christmas video a big hit online

A CORK school has relayed its Christmas message in a clever way, utilising a famous 'Love, Actually' scene for an online video.

It seems Coláiste Éamonn Rís, formerly known as Deerpark CBS, has had enough of being called the wrong name.

Armed with a CD player, the school's Brother Cusack decided to do something about it.

The video starts with a scene from the film where Keira Knightley opens the door to find a friend holding up cards.

However, in Coláiste Éamann Rís' video, it's Brother Cusack at the door holding up a sign reading: "I just called to say on behalf of Coláiste Éamann Rís — that’s the new name for Deerpark, by the way.

"And don’t be saying ‘well it’ll always be Deerpark to me’ because you probably said that about Opel Fruits, Marathon Bars, and Network Two.

“Anyway, I just wanted to say on behalf of Coláiste Éamann Rís, a very merry Christmas."

The video has been shared numerous times online with people especially appreciating the final line of the skit: “Merry Christmas from Coláiste Éamann Rís — NOT Deerpark."